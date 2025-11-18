Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BMY FY2025 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

