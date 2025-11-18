Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNTB FY2025 Earnings

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Trading Up 17.5%
Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.14. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Connect Biopharma
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.