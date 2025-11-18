Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNTB FY2025 Earnings

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.14. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

