Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of AKBA FY2025 Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKBA opened at $1.76 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $467.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 207.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,685,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,603 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.