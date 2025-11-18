Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.9%

DY opened at $293.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.10. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $301.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 633.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,760,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.