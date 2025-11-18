Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

AORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. Artivion has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $801,164.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,084. This trade represents a 22.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $159,684.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 141,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,686.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $5,490,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Artivion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

