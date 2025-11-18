RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RLX Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.10.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.05%.

RLX Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. This is an increase from RLX Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 411.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

