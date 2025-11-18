Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heritage Distilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Heritage Distilling Trading Down 26.2%
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $2,717,000.
Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.
