Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heritage Distilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Heritage Distilling Trading Down 26.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IPST stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Heritage Distilling has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $2,717,000.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

