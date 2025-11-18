Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFR. Weiss Ratings cut Greenfire Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greenfire Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Greenfire Resources stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Greenfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $340.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the third quarter worth $91,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Greenfire Resources by 10.3% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 533,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,947,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 143,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

