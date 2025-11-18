Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $792.37 million for the quarter. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $277.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.78 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,503,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,796,000 after buying an additional 76,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,078,000 after purchasing an additional 574,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,258,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,025,000 after purchasing an additional 281,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

