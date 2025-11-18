FY2025 EPS Estimates for ImageneBio Cut by Leerink Partnrs

ImageneBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImageneBio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.63). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImageneBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ImageneBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.54) EPS.

Get ImageneBio alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of ImageneBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered ImageneBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on ImageneBio in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on ImageneBio from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ImageneBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImageneBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

ImageneBio Stock Performance

Shares of IMA stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. ImageneBio has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($1.44).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImageneBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImageneBio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 124,937 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImageneBio during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ImageneBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImageneBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageneBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.