Analysts Set Expectations for Ferroglobe FY2025 Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $311.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million.

GSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $701.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 140,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

