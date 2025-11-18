FY2025 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Silver Reduced by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 583.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 165,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

