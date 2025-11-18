Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

BAM opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

