Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPID. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 145.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $1,942,000. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd now owns 1,848,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

