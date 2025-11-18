Singular Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Singular Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Koppers stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Koppers’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 97,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Koppers by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

