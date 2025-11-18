Brokers Set Expectations for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.27.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at C$11.14 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.51.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.