Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

ALMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Alumis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALMS

Alumis Stock Up 0.9%

ALMS stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $579.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -1.35. Alumis has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alumis news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 276,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,449,939.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 276,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,939.75. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Alumis by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alumis by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.