Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLOV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $3.00 price target on Clover Health Investments and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.07. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.18 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 95.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 365.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 4,558,305 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,470,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,748,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

