Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Capital BDC

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $50,719.35. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,736.51. The trade was a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $69,000. VPR Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

