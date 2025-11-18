Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.66 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $57,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

