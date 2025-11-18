Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.6405 billion for the quarter. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,737,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,904,000 after purchasing an additional 315,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,790,000 after purchasing an additional 718,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,568,000 after buying an additional 1,580,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 168,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.2% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,839,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.