Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $100.8640 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,226.90. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

