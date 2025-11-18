Serve Robotics FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Serve Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Singular Research upgraded Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $534.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%. Serve Robotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 164,735 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,701,712.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,434,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,240.66. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $100,321.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,442.66. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,772. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Serve Robotics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

