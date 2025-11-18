What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Pharvaris FY2025 Earnings?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pharvaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHVS. JMP Securities cut their target price on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -2.78.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pharvaris by 55.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,990,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.