Analysts Set Expectations for SoundThinking FY2025 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,928.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $218,566 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoundThinking by 16.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SoundThinking by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

