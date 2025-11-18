William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for OVID FY2025 Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.