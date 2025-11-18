FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lowered by Desjardins

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $7.93 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 703,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 449,890 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.