FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lowered by Desjardins

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $7.93 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 703,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 449,890 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
