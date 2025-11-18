California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 26,512.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 124.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
