REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,169 shares of company stock worth $416,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 163.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 754.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

