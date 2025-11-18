Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Diagnostics

In other news, Director Dennis Matheis bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 665,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,751.86. This trade represents a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 87.3% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,383,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 644,839 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,030,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.