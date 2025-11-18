Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MIAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Miami International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Miami International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Miami International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Miami International

Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of Miami International stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72. Miami International has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Murray Stahl purchased 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.10 per share, with a total value of $1,244,367.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,557,919 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,875.90. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 34,476 shares of company stock worth $1,244,618 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Miami International in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.