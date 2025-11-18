National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NSA opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.77%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.