GAP (GAP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $3.9019 billion for the quarter. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

GAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get Our Latest Report on GAP

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $11,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,795,595.80. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $5,789,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,453,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,261,250.46. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 943,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,784 in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 645,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 617,073 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in GAP by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 85.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.