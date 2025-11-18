Septerna (SEPN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). Septerna had a negative net margin of 266.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect Septerna to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Septerna Stock Performance

SEPN opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.82 million and a PE ratio of -14.33. Septerna has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,972.66. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Septerna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 104,394 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 38.9% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 329,264 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Septerna by 13.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Septerna by 94.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEPN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Septerna from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Septerna from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

