Analysts Set Expectations for Logan Energy FY2025 Earnings

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Logan Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Logan Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Logan Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Shares of LGN stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$488.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 5.15. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71.
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
