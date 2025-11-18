Wall Street Zen Upgrades ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Hold

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Research lowered shares of ARKO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ARKO and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ARKO in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

ARKO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.18 on Friday. ARKO has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in ARKO by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 12.7% in the third quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARKO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ARKO by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

