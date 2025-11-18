FY2025 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Reduced by Roth Capital

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

TSE:IPO opened at C$12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.68. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.54 and a 1-year high of C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.58 million, a PE ratio of 253.60 and a beta of 0.63.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 2,160.00%.

Insider Transactions at InPlay Oil

In other InPlay Oil news, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$87,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 341,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,889,797.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,728. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,389 shares of company stock worth $120,251. Company insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.