TSE:BYD FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$265.60.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$216.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 293.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$224.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$214.36. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$186.10 and a 1-year high of C$258.17.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

