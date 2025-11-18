FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Lowered by Zacks Research

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $14.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.04. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $195.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 58.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

