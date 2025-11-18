NewJersey Resources (NJR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect NewJersey Resources to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NewJersey Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. NewJersey Resources has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 895.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,614,000 after purchasing an additional 609,323 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $13,351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 104.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 200,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 127.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 194,836 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

