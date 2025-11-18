Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $169.8380 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 445.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.