Auna (AUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Auna to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.1371 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect Auna to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Auna Stock Performance

Shares of AUNA stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Auna has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $371.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUNA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Auna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Auna by 28.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Auna in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

