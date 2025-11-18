iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stock Price Up 19.8% – Time to Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $80.3950. 41,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 72,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

