First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.63. 46,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 32,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $346.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.79%.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
