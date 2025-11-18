First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.63. 46,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 32,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $346.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,366,000.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

