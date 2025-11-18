Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 64,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 68,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFR. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.