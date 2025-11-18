discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 577 and last traded at GBX 569. Approximately 181,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 304,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.

Several research firms have commented on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, discoverIE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 590.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 631.71. The company has a market capitalization of £546.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

