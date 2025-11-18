Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.68 and last traded at $107.89. Approximately 10,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

