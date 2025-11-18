Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 731,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The firm has a market cap of C$22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.