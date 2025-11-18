Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 1,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Yamato Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Yamato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.