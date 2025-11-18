Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.4424 and last traded at $7.4930. Approximately 2,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.