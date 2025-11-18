Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.4424 and last traded at $7.4930. Approximately 2,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

